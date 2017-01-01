71-Year-Old Man Charged in Shooting Incident

Gunshots marred the start of the new year in Erie. Police say the gunfire stems from a dispute between a couple in their 60's and 70's. Erie police officers were called to the Bush residence at 2134 Glendale Avenue shortly after 8:00 a.m. on New Year's Day.

They found a 61-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen. Rescuers rushed her to UPMC Hamot, where she underwent emergency surgery.

Police took a 71-year-old man, Joe Bush into custody at the scene. After police questioning he is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. After he was arraigned, the suspect was taken to the Erie County Prison. His bond is set at 100-thousand-dollars cash.

Police are looking into what role the victim may have played in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.