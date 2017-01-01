71-Year-Old Man Charged in Shooting Incident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

71-Year-Old Man Charged in Shooting Incident

Posted: Updated:
Glendale Ave. shooting Glendale Ave. shooting

Gunshots marred the start of the new year in Erie.  Police say the gunfire stems from a dispute between a couple in their 60's and 70's. Erie police officers were called to the Bush residence at 2134 Glendale Avenue shortly after 8:00 a.m. on New Year's Day.

They found a 61-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen.  Rescuers rushed her to UPMC Hamot, where she underwent emergency surgery.

Police took a 71-year-old man, Joe Bush into custody at the scene. After police questioning he is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. After he was arraigned, the suspect was taken to the Erie County Prison. His bond is set at 100-thousand-dollars cash.

Police are looking into what role the victim may have played in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com