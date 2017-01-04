Giant Eagle to Close Erie Area Store, GetGo This Spring

Giant Eagle says it will close a supermarket and GetGo in Millcreek this spring.

The Giant Eagle and GetGo convenience store at West 26th and Peninsula Drive will shut its doors once the new store that is currently under construction opens in the Millcreek Marketplace near Interchange and Edinboro Road.

The company say all of its store offerings and services will be moved to that location. Representatives also say the new Erie Bayfront GetGo and longstanding Peach Street GetGo will be able to serve customers affected by the closing. The decision comes after Giant Eagle reviewed how its stores can best serve the communities, the company says.

Giant Eagle says it is working with the estimated 80 workers at the grocery store and 16 GetGo employees to find positions at other area locations.

The Giant Eagle on West 26th Street opened in 1985. The nearby GetGo has been serving the area since 2010.