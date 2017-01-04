Victims Identified in Fatal Meadville Shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Victims Identified in Fatal Meadville Shooting

Posted: Updated:
MEADVILLE, Pa. -

Investigators have named the two people found dead inside a Meadville home Wednesday evening.

The coroner says Twuan Hamilton, 30, and Sarah Schaaf, 28, each died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Police say Schaaf's mother discovered both of them dead in the bedroom of a home in the 800 block of Brawley Avenue. Their one-year-old child was also found in the same room but was unharmed.

Investigators say they believe Hamilton shot Schaaf before turning the gun on himself. They were called to the home around 6:47 p.m.

Meadville Police say they have responded to domestic disturbances involving Schaaf and Hamilton at the residence in the past.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com