Safe Stolen from Blue Canoe in Titusville

Nearly two years since a fire destroyed a popular Titusville brewery, police are on the search for the suspects responsible for robbing its safe.

It happened early Tuesday morning at Blue Canoe Bar and Restaurant at 113 South Franklin Street.

Titusville Police report the suspects entered the restaurant through an adjacent building and stole its money safe.

The suspects managed to open the safe at a second location. The total amount lost is currently unknown.

Police are now examining and gathering evidence. They do have a few suspects in the case

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Titusville Police at 1-800-223-3008.

