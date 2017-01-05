Rubye Jenkins-Husband Announces Candidacy for Erie Mayor

A familiar face in the Erie City Hall Chambers, former Councilwoman, Rubye Jenkins-Husband made her formal announcement to enter the race for mayor today.

Jenkins-Husband, 67, served three four-year terms on council before stepping down in 2009. She was the first African-American woman ever elected to city council back in 1997, and is the third woman to enter this years mayoral race. She outlined her accomplishments during a speech at city council chambers this morning. Jenkins-Husband told the large crowd that she will continue to support existing businesses and promote job growth in the city.

"My campaign theme is leadership, experience, and vision. And I'm excited. I have community support and we're ready to enter this campaign," she said.

City Councilman Bob Merski tells Erie News Now he will formally enter the race for mayor on Thursday, January 12. Merski would then be the 5th Democrat on the ballot if no one else enters the race.