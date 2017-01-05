Careless Smoking Causes Apartment Fire, Why Tenants Didn't Hear Building Fire Alarm

Careless smoking is to blame for the early Thursday morning fire, that forced apartment residents to evacuate in the middle of the night.

And some residents are upset that a fire alarm system in the building, did not alert them to the fire.

Erie News Now learned an alarm did not go off because the building doesn't have a fire alarm system. But according to code, the building doesn't have to.

On this bitter cold morning, it was around 3:00 a.m., when fire fighters got called out to the Northview Apartments at 41st and McClelland Avenue.

They arrived to find a fire in one of upstairs units. They made sure everybody got out of the building safely, and quickly got the fire under control.

Fire inspector Mark Polanski ruled the fire as accidental.

Polanski says it started because of careless smoking, "He dropped a cigarette on his mattress, it started on fire. He attempted to put it out by running back and forth to the kitchen with pans of water, but and that didn't work, the fire got out of hand for him," said Polanski.

Polanski says the smoke alarms, in the unit where the fire started, did go off.

But some residents Erie News Now spoke with say they were upset because they were not alerted to the fire by any alarms throughout the building, "Not a sound," said tenant, Tammy Lyons. "Nothing in the hallway nothing going off, what do you mean there's a fire? Then you hear this lady yelling 'fire, fire everyone out!' We open the door and it was nothing but black," Lyons continued.

But according to Polanski, there does not have to be any building-wide fire alarm in the building, "Due to the occupancy and size of the building, the smoke detectors didn't need to be interconnected," said Polanski. "According to code, if you have 16 or more units in this type of building, they wouldn't need to have an interconnected fire alarm system. And they were right at 15 (units), so they did make minimum requirements," Polanski continued.

Building management tells Erie News Now that all of the building's smoke detectors were tested and were working.

They say they also require tenants to have several working smoke detectors within their units.

Management also credits the Erie Fire Department for their quick response and work.