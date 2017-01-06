Footprints in Snow Lead to Robber

An Erie man is in jail, charged with robbing a delivery driver for Domino's Pizza.

It happened around 11:30 Thursday night, in the area of East 11th and Brandes streets.

Police say a Domino's delivery driver was held up by a suspect with a knife, and made off with some food and cash.

But, a couple quick thinking cops tracked footprints in the snow leading right to their suspect a few blocks away.

25-year old Milo Alred is facing a list of criminal charges for the incident.

The driver was not injured.