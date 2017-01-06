Second Man Charged in February Murder on Erie's West Side - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Second Man Charged in February Murder on Erie's West Side

A second man is behind bars for a murder that occurred back in February.  Erie Police say patience, and a big break, let to the arrest.

Police arrested Lavance Kirksey, 24,  on homicide charges for the shooting death of Jemar Phillips. Phillips was shot in a parking lot at 18th and Raspberry on Valentine's Day. Police arrested their first suspect, Torriano Beard, 40, in March, but have been looking for another suspect because bullets from two different guns were found in Phillips' body.
   

Kirksey was arrested last July for a "shots fired" call, and his gun was confiscated to determine if it matched any other crimes.  It took six months for ballistics tests to come back, but the report indicated that five of the bullets recovered from Phillips' body were fired from Kirksey's gun.

"This is a good arrest. I think it strongly indicates to everyone within the community that our investigators do not stop with the information they they first receive. That the investigation is ongoing.  This is proof of that.  They don't stop until we get our guys," said Chief Don Dacus, Erie Police.

Kirksey was arraigned on homicide charges and jailed without bond. The homicide trial  for Beard, the first suspect, is scheduled to begin this month.
 

