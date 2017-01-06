Warren Area High School construction making progress

Students left Warren Area High School Friday afternoon excited for the weekend.

But they completed their first week inside brand new classrooms following nearly a year of renovations, making school administrators even more excited.

"When they came here Monday morning, they were all very eager," said Amy Stewart, Warren County School District superintendent. "They were all looking at the wall and the boards where their homerooms were."

"There has never been any major renovations along the way, so we're very happy this is happening," said Jeff Flickner, Warren Area High School principal.

The three-year, $23 million project is essentially starting from the ground up, modernizing infrastructure from 1965, when the school was first built.

Everything has been taken down to the studs. The lockers, doors, walls, all new.

On Monday, students entered newly built science labs for the first time. Now, what contractors call "Sequence 2" -- the next portion of the project -- is underway on the school's second floor.

"That could extend into the fall somewhat, so we'll be ready either way," said Stewart of the sequence's timeline. "That's part of the planning that we have to take into consideration."

But as Stewart and Flickner will admit, there is no real good time to renovate a school. They have faced plenty of challenges in since work began last March.

"For the last two years, we've had graduation in the Struthers Library Theater downtown," said Flickner. "Our cafeteria was in our gymnasium."

The school's auditorium has been transformed into what the two are calling a "classitorium" during construction, where nine separate classrooms are held until Sequence 2 is complete. The entire project is expected to be complete in early 2018.

"We had to shift a little bit," Flickner said. "You have to adapt to the situation."

Some work is taking place during school hours. So Stewart wants to assure parents that students are safe after meetings were held with staff this week informing them of asbestos testing on the second floor.

"When they demo the portions of the building, they have to go through the asbestos abatement process," she said.

Instead, students will be the newly renovated first floor, a place both they and administrators are happy to be.