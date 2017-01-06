A Bitter Cold Weekend, On Heels of Very Heavy Snow Near Lakeshor - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

A Bitter Cold Weekend, On Heels of Very Heavy Snow Near Lakeshore... More Flakes Will Soon Return

Posted: Updated:

A stubborn band of lake effect snow continues to reduce visibility and lead to accumulations in Chautauqua County, especially near Dunkirk, late this Friday evening. 

Overnight, the band of snow will weaken slightly and it may shift south, bringing some lighter accumulations to parts of Erie County, PA once again, but only an inch or two will be likely in Erie, with perhaps 2" to 4" of additional snow near North East. Little or no snow will fall to the south, near Meadville or Warren, where it will be especially cold. 

Temperatures will hover near 10 degrees in Erie, but some deeper valleys to the east may fall below zero. Wind chills will remain below zero at times.

A new round of Lake Effect Snow will develop on Saturday afternoon or evening, and this will continue into Sunday, but it shouldn't be as intense as the round we've been facing in some parts of Erie County over the past day or two.

WEATHER ALERTS:

* Lake Effect Snow Warnings continue for Erie County, PA as well as Chautauqua County, NY until 10 AM Saturday morning.

* A Lake Effect Snow Advisory is in effect for Ashtabula County, Ohio until 10 AM Saturday.

* Lake Effect Snow Watches are in effect for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties of New York for Saturday evening and through Sunday.

Some recent snow reports, for the Wednesday - Friday round of lake-effect snow:
* Perrysburg, NY: 31.0"
* Forestville, NY: 30.0"
* Harborcreek (Inland, near I-90): 25.0"
* Ripley, NY: 17.0" (all since 5 AM Friday)
* South Dayton, NY: 16.0"
* Dayton, NY: 15.8"

Lake Erie Update: 
Now, 13% of Lake Erie is covered in ice, and ice will continue to expand this weekend with some very cold air in place. After a few days of decent ice dune growth, the wind and waves are dying down. New York's Small Craft Advisory is set to expire at 1 AM as waves fall back under 4'.

Be safe out there in the cold and snow. - Geoff 

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com