Art Oligeri Announces Run for Erie County Executive

Another candidate announced his intentions to run for Erie County Executive Monday morning.

Summit Township businessman Art Oligeri made his announcement at the Manufacturers & Business Association. The 64 year old will be running as a republican.

He says his 30 plus years of business experience makes him the right person for the job.

During his announcement, he says he wants to bring jobs back to the entire region, and make Erie County more appealing for young adults to stay.

Despite never being elected to a political position, Oligeri believes he can make Erie County better.

“You know sometimes it's not a politician, someone that's spent 30 years in politics, it's about the perspective that we need. It's not working right now, we still keep losing jobs. If you keep doing the same thing, you're going to get the same results. So, you need to change something. We need a businessman in that position,” he says.

Oligeri joins a list of candidates looking to unseat incumbent democrat Kathy Dahlkemper.

Oligeri ran for office for the first time back in 2005.