Erie County Leaders Tackle Heroin Epidemic

The heroin epidemic continues to be a nationwide crisis.

And some startling numbers, revealed Monday, show the epidemic in Erie county is not slowing.

So local leaders are coming together, to fight it.

At a news conference Monday, we learned Erie county is in the forefront of addressing the opioid epidemic.

But with the stunning numbers of people dying from drug overdoses, it's clear more needs to be done.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook says last year, 90 people died from drug overdoses. That number is expected to top 100 when more tests come back, "I never believed that would ever happen in a million years," said Cook. "And as the numbers rack up, we just shake our heads, because every one of my deaths represent a failure in the system," Cook added.

The number, which is expected to be 103, is double the 48 drug-related deaths in 2015. Cook says most of them were from the very powerful painkiller, Fentanyl, followed by heroin.



Last year, Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper was appointed to the National Opioid Epidemic Task Force, a 24-member group tasked to come up with a set of guidelines to tackle the heroin epidemic nationwide.

The Task Force's final report just came out with guidelines for local governments across the country.

Dahlkemper says Erie county is in the forefront of the problem, already implementing many of the initiatives.

But with drug deaths continuing to spike, she says more must be done, "The challenge is, we need to do more because we know that this is an epidemic that has continued to expand in Erie county," said Dahlkemper. "We're seeing twice as many drug-related deaths this year as we saw last year," Dahlkemper continued.

The Task Force's final report found that providing proper treatment after an overdose, is crucial.

The county has a program called Warm Handoff, which just recently started at UPMC Hamot, and will also soon start at Saint Vincent Hospital.

The program provides counseling and treatment options for a patient who comes into the emergency room after an overdose.

Those patients often just received the life-saving overdose drug, Narcan, which reverses an opiate overdose, "That was a missing piece, they were coming in after receiving Naloxone (Narcan) and then just going back out, so this way we're saying, 'You have an illness, but you got to have treatment,' said Dahlkemper.

"We really need to assist these people in getting some counseling, and not letting them walk out the door of the ER back to their addiction, so we're doing what we can do address that," said District Attorney Jack Daneri.

As Erie News Now first reported in May 2015, local police started using Narcan, through a program funded by the District Attorney's office and UPMC Hamot.

Officers are often first on the scene of an overdose, and can administer the drug immediately, reversing the effects of an overdose in a matter of seconds.

The Erie County Office of Drug & Alcohol just approved $30,000 in funding, to purchase 400 new Narcan kits, "To be able to have essentially a kit in every patrol officer's hands in this county... you simply can't get any better than that in terms of being ready to save a life if needed," said Daneri.



The report found that in addition to Narcan and treatment options, and elected officials coming together, education and prevention are key to fighting the epidemic, "We need to be talking about this in our community, we need to be talking to children at a very young age," said Dahlkemper. "We need to be getting opioids, if they're in our medicine chest, we need to get them out of our medicine chest and bring them down to the courthouse or police station and put in the medicine return boxes so they don't get in the hands of somebody who could become addicted," Dahlkemper continued.

Click here to read the full report from the National Opioid Task Force.