Casino Revenue Deadline Looming

A deadline is looming in the Pennsylvania legislature for local municipalities to continue to receive casino revenue.

A Supreme Court judge, last September, ruled that the process used to levy that money from the casinos is unconstitutional. The judge gave the legislature 120 days to fix the problem. But, lawmakers adjourned for the year after the House and Senate could not agree on a bill. The deadline is January 27.

Perry Wood, Executive Director of the Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority, is keeping an eye on Harrisburg, hoping for some quick action.

"The latest we've heard is the Senate is in the process of drafting a 90-day extension request to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. If they get that, that will push it off until April, and it will give the legislators plenty of time to deal with it. But also, it shows the Supreme Court that it's serious about solving the issue, Wood said.

Erie County would lose $5.5 million a year in casino revenue. The Gaming Revenue Authority would also lose $5.5 million. Summit Township would lose $1.3 million. That's half of its operating budget.