NBC Today Crew in Erie County For Inauguration Week Story

NBC Today reporter Nicolle Wallace was in Erie County on Monday to do a news story on the vote total going red in the Presidential election for the first time since picking Ronald Reagan. The backdrop for the story is the iconic Lawrence Park Dinor on Main Street, in the shadow of the GE Transportation plant that has lost thousands of jobs in the last decade.

NBC producer Jake Whitman, a Springboro native who got his start in broadcast news here, says Erie is one of three areas they will feature in a series of Trump inauguration week reports to illustrate the complexity of how and why certain regions of the county went red. "When you get into Erie and you understand the economics and understand GE, you really get a picture of how this was won by someone with a change message," Whitman said. He thinks it will be interesting to see how patient the region is for Trump to deliver on promises made when he visited Erie.

Nicolle Wallace elaborated on why they picked Erie. "It's such a important state and if you can find a place and you can almost isolate a place where the whole story of the election can be told, I think this is one of those perfect places." What emerged at the dinor is concern about jobs. UE 506 President Scott Slawson told Nicolle Wallace that while he leaned toward Hillary personally, he estimated that about half the union membership voted for Trump. Slawson says he is not waiting for Trump to save jobs here, but working hard with company and county officials on strategies to turn things around. Dave Lock, an 11 year GE veteran and member of UE 618 who just lost his job, is also interviewed for the story. He is a Democrat who decided to vote for Donald Trump.

Wallace interviewed reporter Lisa Adams on whether local reporters saw signs that Erie would break with its democratic tradition and vote for Trump, while the national media missed it.

Wallace also talked to one voter, Judy Phelps who switched parties in the primary to vote for Trump, stayed a Republican, worked for the party and is now going to the inauguration. "I have kids and grandkids and I looked at the future if Hillary were president and I imagined the future if Trump were president and there was a black cloud in my mind over Hillary. And over Trump it was...he's also a businessman and I thought for a long time that the government ought to be run more like a business," Phelps said.

Lawrence Park Dinor owners Rick and Becky Standley said they don't talk politics in their restaurant, although the customers sometime do. They made an exception this time and are proud to have their dinor featured in the story. We're happy for this locale, Lawrence park, we're happy for Erie to be able to showcase this, we're very proud that we were chosen and we appreciate that," Becky said.

Lake County in Ohio and Pascoe County in Florida will also be featured in the series of reports on the Today Show. They will air next week.