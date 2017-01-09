Sloppy Wintry Mix on Tuesday, With Light Snow to a Brief Period of Ice, Then Rain & Wind

The overnight hours will be cloudy and quiet, and temperatures won't fall much, as we hover between 20 and 25 degrees near the lakeshore. Later into the night, readings will continue to rise as a breeze increases from the south.



Light snow will return by daybreak Tuesday, with 1" to 3" possible, but as milder air arrives, a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will become likely by the middle of the day. Up to 0.10" of ice is possible. Temperatures will continue to rise, and we'll surge through the 30s and eventually reach a high of 44 degrees in the evening, leading to a period of rain by late afternoon and through the evening. The wind will increase and gust to 45 or near 50 mph on Tuesday afternoon and evening.



Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the entire region.



Wind Advisories are in effect for Erie, Warren, Crawford and McKean Counties of PA, plus Ashtabula County, OH and Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties of western New York.

Now, 26% of Lake Erie is covered in ice, primarily out in the western end. Waves will grow to 3' to 6' in ice-free areas on Tuesday, prompting the NWS to issue Small Craft Advisories.



For the weather nuts:

Top 5-day Snowfall Totals, Wednesday - Sunday:

* Perrysburg, NY: 44.4"

* Forestville, NY: 42.0"

* Harborcreek (Inland, Near I-90): 32.0"

* Dunkirk, NY: 20.9"

* Millcreek Township: 19.7"

* Fredonia, NY: 19.7"



Monday's lowest temperatures:

* Olean, NY: -1

* Franklinville, NY: -1

* Franklin: 5

* Lynch: 6

* Bradford: 6

* Meadville: 7



Be safe on Tuesday, and enjoy the eventual warm-up. We expect to reach 56 degrees on Thursday, before the next chilldown. - Geoff