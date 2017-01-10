Federal Deadlines Approach for Pennsylvania to Change Drivers Licenses

The State of Pennsylvania is in a battle with the federal government that could cause a big inconvenience to many people, and could wind up being very costly, as well. The federal government has security standards it wants all states to use on its drivers licenses, but Pennsylvania has been resisting, and the feds are losing patience.

The federal government passed the Real ID Act in 2005. The bill put security standards into place for state drivers licenses, such as strict documentation of personal information, and the technology to be used for that documentation. Pennsylvania not only ignored that law, it passed its own law officially saying it would ignore it. State lawmakers were responding to citizen concerns about privacy.



The federal government is not amused. Beginning January 30 of this year, people with a Pennsylvania drivers license will not be able to use it for ID to enter federal buildings and military bases. And, beginning January 22 of next year, people cannot use a PA drivers license as ID to board a domestic airline flight. If state lawmakers change their minds, and wish to abide by the federal rules, it would take 18 to 24 months for PennDOT to make the changes, and it would cost a ton of money.

"Compliance is costly," says Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D-Erie County) "There's no cheap price tag on this. On the low side, it's going to cost $100 million in order to address this issue. Then, after that $100 million, there's an additional $40 million per year thereafter. So, it's not cheap. Coming up with a strategy that does not involve increasing more fees on Pennsylvanians is going to be challenging."

If an extension is not granted, Pennsylvanians would have to use a passport, or another federally approved form of ID. The federal government says it will not give Pennsylvania an extension at this time.



