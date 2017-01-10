High Wind Warning in effect until 4 AM Weds. for Erie, Crawford, Ashtabula & Chautauqua Counties

It is a windy, rainy night, with gusts to near 60 mph possible. Earlier this evening, a gust to 68 mph was recorded at the Erie International Airport.



Temperatures have risen above freezing across most of the area, and wintry precipitation has given way to rain for most. However, far to the east, some stubborn cold air remains in places near or east of Bradford, which has prolonged the changeover from an icy mix to rain in north-central Pennsylvania. Beware of some slick spots if traveling east.



Rain and wind will continue overnight, but we'll turn drier late with temperatures falling to 35 degrees in Erie. Wednesday will be partly sunny and breezy. Temperatures will eventually rise to 50 degrees toward evening, when the next round of rain returns to the area.



High Wind Warnings are in effect for Erie and Crawford Counties of Pennsylvania, plus Ashtabula County, Ohio and Chautauqua County, New York.



Wind Advisories are in effect for Mercer, Venango, Warren, McKean and Forest Counties of Pennsylvania plus Cattaraugus County, New York



Winter Weather Advisories continue in Potter, Elk, Cameron, McKean and Forest Counties.



Flood Watches are in effect in Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties of New York for the second half of the week.



Gale Warnings are in effect on Lake Erie. Winds will die down a bit on Wednesday, and the Gale Warning is slated to be replaced by a Small Craft Advisory in the morning along the PA and Ohio portion of Lake Erie.



Top wind gusts so far:

* Erie: 68 mph

* Presque Isle: 58 mph

* Dunkirk, NY Airport: 55 mph

* Dunkirk, NY Lighthouse: 39 mph

* Ashtabula, OH: 38 mph

* Meadville: 37 mph



This morning's top snow reports:

* Bushnell, OH: 2.5"

* Geneva, OH: 2.0"

* Conneaut, OH: 2.0"

* Seneca: 2.0"

* Andover, OH: 2.0"

* Monroe, OH: 1.9"

* Meadville: 1.8"



Be safe out there with the wind, tonight, especially if you encounter any downed power lines or tree limbs. - Geoff Cornish