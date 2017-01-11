Joe Schember Announces Candidacy for Erie Mayor - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Joe Schember Announces Candidacy for Erie Mayor

Another candidate tossed his hat in the ring for City of Erie mayor Wednesday morning.

Joe Schember announced his candidacy in front of a crowd of supporters at the Warner Theatre.

Schember served on Erie City Council for 5.5 years and just retired from PNC Bank after working there for 40 years.

In addition to his financial background, Schember says it is his vision for the Erie community that also makes him qualified for the city's top job.

He says Erie is at a city is at a crucial turning point, and the city must collaborate with other leaders to move forward.

Schember says he envisions a vibrant downtown and a revitalized city with more family sustaining jobs.

"I really want to make a difference," Schember said. "I want to take this downtown and bayfront and make it and make it world class I want to partner with the private investment that's going on right now. We've had over $400 million in private dollars that are going to be invested. It's just been announced over the next two-three years here. The public sector has to get involved with that. Tie it altogether, provide great streets, great lighting and a great community to make downtown Erie and our bayfront a destination that people want to be at."

Schember is the sixth person to announce his candidacy for Erie mayor.

