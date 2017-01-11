Sight Center Opens its Doors to Welcome the Community - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Sight Center Opens its Doors to Welcome the Community

ERIE, Pa. -

The Sight Center of Northwest hosted an open house, to show how it can help anyone who is struggling with a vision impairment. The organization located on W 26th St, Erie, works to prevent blindness, and promote independence for people with vision loss.
Some of their year-round services include vision screenings, transportation services, and vision rehabilitation.
The Sight Center has been around for decades, offering assistance to those in need.

Marketing Manager, Shannon Wohlford says, "We want people to know us before they need us. We want people to know where they can turn when they have someone in their family who is experiencing vision loss. We want them to give us a call."

Starting this Saturday, January 14th, the Sight Center is kicking off its Learn to Ski program at the Wilderness Lodge. This program teaches around 8-9 blind children and young adults how to cross country ski.

