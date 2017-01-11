Flood Watch in effect through Thursday for Erie, Crawford, Ashtabula, Chautauqua & Cattaraugus Cos.

Soaking rain will return to the area overnight, and this will continue through Thursday. Over the next 24 hours, some parts of the area could receive 1" to 2" of rain, and due to recent snowmelt, creeks may overflow banks in some areas. Temperatures will remain mild, with readings hovering near 50 overnight, and we'll rise to 56 degrees with rain continuing on Thursday. Friday will be colder and dry.



Flood Watches are in effect for Erie and Crawford Counties in PA, plus Ashtabula County, Ohio and Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties in western New York.



30% of Lake Erie is now covered in ice. The active breeze will lead to larger waves in ice-free areas and Small Craft Advisories are in effect.



Storm Report Round-Up: Past 36 Hours:



Tuesday's top snow totals:

* Coudersport: 2.5"

* Bushnell, OH: 2.5"

* Seneca: 2.0"

* Geneva, OH: 2.0"

* Conneaut, OH: 2.0"

* Andover, OH: 2.0"



Tuesday night's wind was fierce. Around 2 AM Wednesday morning, more than 16,000 addresses were without electricity in Erie County alone, according to Penelec. Between midnight and 4 AM, I-90 was closed between PA exits 6 and 9 because of wind damage, with trees down. Numerous wires were down nearby as well.



Top gusts:

* Erie: 68 mph

* Dunkirk, NY Lighthouse: 64 mph

* Dunkirk, NY Buoy: 64 mph

* Fredonia, NY: 63 mph

* West Springfield: 62 mph

* Platea: 60 mph



Rain reports, over the past 36 hours:

* Presque Isle: 0.85"

* Findley Lake, NY: 0.78"

* Cherrytree Township: 0.69"

* Mayville, NY :0.66"

* Cooperstown: 0.64"

* Little Valley, NY: 0.60"



With additional heavy rain on the way, be safe out there over the next day or two. If you encounter a closed road, respect the barricades. - Geoff Cornish