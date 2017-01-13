Heavy Rain and Snowmelt Lead to Significant Round of Flooding Across NW PA and Parts of New York

The rain has exited, but creeks are running high and flooding is a concern in many communities overnight.



We are turning sharply colder and drier, and wet surfaces may freeze, so black ice is likely to form. We'll fall to 26 degrees tonight with only a few fleeting sprinkles and flurries, but freezing fog will reduce the visibility in some areas.



Friday will be a cold but brighter day with a partly sunny sky and an afternoon high of 27 degrees, as temperatures hold nearly steady all day.



WEATHER ALERTS:

Flood Warnings remain in effect for the French Creek in Meadville, the Allegheny River in Venango County, PA as well as Cattaraugus County, NY, the Conewango Creek in Russell, and the Cattaraugus Creek near Gowanda.

On a broader scale, Flood Warnings are also in effect for the remainder of Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties for high water in many areas due to rain and snowmelt.

Flood Advisories are in effect for Erie and Crawford Counties of Pennsylvania as well as Ashtabula County, OH.



A Flood Watch also remains in effect for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties of New York through Friday.

On Lake Erie, ice cover has dropped, and 23% of Lake Erie is now covered in ice. The active breeze continues to produce larger waves in ice-free areas, so Small Craft Advisories remain in effect.



TOP RAIN REPORTS:



* Bradford: 2.46"

* Meadville: 2.19"

* Cambridge Springs: 2.10"

* Franklin: 1.97"

* Seneca: 1.81"

* Tionesta: 1.77"



As the graphic shows, we had dozens of reports of flooding and road closures across many, many inland areas of northwest Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York. We also had a report of trees down due to a gusty early-afternoon thunderstorm in Sharpsville, Mercer County.



FLOOD TRACKING:



* French Creek at Meadville: French Creek is at flood stage in Meadville, late tonight, and it appears to be cresting very soon.

* Conewango Creek at Russell: The Conewango Creek is a little under a foot below flood stage near Russell late tonight, but it continues to rise.

* Allegheny River...

- At Olean, NY, the Allegheny is more than a foot above flood stage and still rising.

- At Salamanca, NY, the Allegheny is about two feet above flood stage and is still rising.

- Downstream in Franklin, PA, the Allegheny River is near flood stage and is still rising.



RECORDS:



* Daily rainfall records were broken for January 12th at both Erie and Bradford.

- In Erie, 0.90" of rain fall on Thursday, breaking the old record of 0.84" from 1960.

- In Bradford, 1.92" of precipitation fell on Thursday, breaking the record of 1.22" for the date from 2005.

* Bradford also broke a record high on Thursday, reaching 56 degrees. The previous record high for January 12th in Bradford was 53, from 2013.



Be safe out there, and don't over through flooded roadways. - Geoff Cornish