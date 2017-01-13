Gymnastics Invitational Boosts Local Economy

Erie News Now has learned that an autopsy is planned on the body of a young woman, found Friday morning on the site of the former Watson Paper Company along east 16th between French and Holland Streets.More >>
Erie News Now has learned that an autopsy is planned on the body of a young woman, found Friday morning on the site of the former Watson Paper Company along east 16th between French and Holland Streets.More >>
Authorities have filed animal cruelty charged in the case of "Grace" a cold and under-nourished Pitbull rescued in early January.More >>
Authorities have filed animal cruelty charged in the case of "Grace" a cold and under-nourished Pitbull rescued in early January.More >>
A smell of smoke sent several fire companies to the Bon-Ton department store in the Millcreek Mall Saturday night.More >>
A smell of smoke sent several fire companies to the Bon-Ton department store in the Millcreek Mall Saturday night.More >>
Neighbors spoke to Erie News Now about the shooting, calling it 'unusual' in their normally quiet area.More >>
Neighbors spoke to Erie News Now about the shooting, calling it 'unusual' in their normally quiet area.More >>
Around 4:30 a.m., Erie Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Reed Street.More >>
Around 4:30 a.m., Erie Police responded to a shots fired call in the 700 block of Reed Street.More >>
A Mitsubishi SUV was hit on the passenger side by a Saab SUV around 1 p.m.More >>
A Mitsubishi SUV was hit on the passenger side by a Saab SUV around 1 p.m.More >>
The mall has overcome a crazy holiday season coupled with the record snow. The mall held strong through those obstacles, which begs the question, what other obstacles can the mall take on?More >>
The mall has overcome a crazy holiday season coupled with the record snow. The mall held strong through those obstacles, which begs the question, what other obstacles can the mall take on?More >>