Gymnastics Invitational Boosts Local Economy

One of the biggest gymnastic meets in the eastern United States is underway at Erie's Bayfront Convention Center.

The estimated impact on the local economy is more than $1 million.

More than 5,000 people, including 1800 athletes are in town for the 16th annual Stars and Stripes Invitational.

The 50 teams coming from Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio, West Virginia and Canada.

Organizers say the event is a big help to local hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

And many families come year after year.

Parent Derek Ferace of Westmoreland County said, "We get a hotel room which is nice. There are some good local restaurants we like to come to every time we come up. It is an easy trip. We stay overnight and support the local community."

The event has grown steadily since it began, especially since it moved to the Bayfront Convention Center several years ago.

