House & Senate Take First Steps to Repeal Obamacare

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office in less than a week.

One of his top priorities, along with the republican-controlled House and Senate, is to repeal and replace Obamacare.

But many are concerned that the Affordable Care Act will be repealed, without a replacement.

The Affordable Care Act is helping to insure millions of Americans.

But since the Affordable Care Act was enacted seven years ago, republicans have vowed to repeal it, and come up with a better plan.

On Friday, the House of Representatives approved a Senate measure, the Obamacare Repeal Resolution, which is the first step toward making that happen.

Representative Mike Kelly supports the resolution, "Today's resolution paves the road to the ultimate repeal and replacement of Obamacare. As the reconciliation process now begins, Americans from coast to coast can rest assured that relief from President Obama's failed health care law is closer than ever. I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Ways and Means Committee to keep our promise to the American people and chart a better way for our country's health care system," Rep. Kelly wrote in a statement to Erie News Now.



Rep. Kelly went on to state, "From the very beginning, Obamacare was a legislative disaster built on dishonesty, deception, and devastating partisanship. It represented precisely how health care reform — or any major government initiative — should never be done."

But repealing Obamacare has many of the millions of Americans who currently have Obamacare, concerned.

They're worried that without a replacement, they will lose coverage.

The Erie News Now Washington Bureau caught up with Democratic Senator Bob Casey in Washington DC, "If they(republicans) carry out full repeal and they don't have a replacement that has these consumer protections in place, and has provisions to cover more than 20 million people, along with other good features of this, you're going to have a lot of people in Pennsylvania without health insurance," said Sen. Casey. "You (republicans) had seven years to work on it, I think you'd come up with a plan. These are politicians who told us that they wanted to repeal and replace seven years ago and they still haven't come up with one," said Sen. Casey.

But, Republican Congressman Mike Kelly says they do have a plan.



Rep. Kelly made an appearance on Fox and Friends recently, defending the republican's plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, "Do we have a plan? We've had a plan," said Rep. Kelly. "It's called The Better Way, that we've had in place for a long time now that anybody can go and take a look at and see what our plans are for the replacement of Obamacare," Rep. Kelly continued.

Senator Casey says he says he's concerned for those with pre-existing conditions and seniors who he says may go without coverage if a plan isn't in place, "So far, they've come up with no plan at all to protect people with pre-existing conditions, to protect seniors who have gotten a great deal of benefit from the so-called donut hole, the prescription drug coverage gap," said Sen. Casey.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said Friday, for those under the plan, there would be a stable transition period to a new plan, with protections left in place.

And Rep. Kelly reiterated that no one will be hung out to dry if republicans successfully repeal the Affordable Care Act, "I want people to understand one thing and this is really clear, the plan that you're on right now, you're not going to loose it on January the 21st because Mr. Trump was sworn into office, this idea that somehow the rug is going to be pulled out from under you is another one of those whoppers," said Rep. Kelly.