Friday Night Flooding Update: French Creek, Conewango Creek & Allegheny River

FORECAST:

Clouds will thicken as the weekend begins. Late Friday night, temperatures will fall to 22 degrees in Erie, with some teens inland. We'll remain cloudy on Saturday with a seasonable high of 34 degrees.

FLOOD WARNINGS remain in effect this Friday night for the French Creek in Meadville (Crawford County), the Conewango Creek in Russell (Warren County), and the Allegheny River in Cattaraugus County, NY.



FLOODING ROUND-UP:

In Meadville, the French Creek is almost a foot above flood stage and it is still rising, this Friday evening. It may rise a few more inches before cresting overnight. Conditions there should improve through the weekend.



In Russell, Warren County, the Conewango Creek is still slowly rising, and is now very close to flood stage. The creek will rise several more inches and crest this weekend, before slowly falling on Monday.



The Allegheny River at Salamanca, NY is near flood stage, and the river continues to fall at that location. (It has also crested downstream in Franklin, and is well below flood stage in Venango County.)



In Olean, NY, the Allegheny River is cresting tonight, about 2' above flood stage.



STORM REPORT RECAP:

Top rain reports, from Tuesday through Thursday:

* Sandy Lake: 3.03"

* Seneca: 2.85"

* Franklin: 2.84"

* Little Valley, NY: 2.80"

* Cherrytree Township: 2.66"

* Bradford: 2.46"



Beyond the dozens of reports of flooding and road closures from Crawford, Warren, southeastern Erie, Mercer, Venango, McKean, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties, we also received reports of trees down due to Thursday's gusty thunderstorm in parts of Mercer, Venango and Forest Counties.



Quiet weather, this weekend, will be a very welcome change. Stay warm, and have a great weekend. - Geoff Cornish