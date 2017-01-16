Erie Featured in NBC Today's 'In Trump They Trust' Report - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Featured in NBC Today's 'In Trump They Trust' Report

NBC's Today featured Erie, Pennsylvania Monday morning as part of its "In Trump They Trust" report on how the state went red during the presidential election.

Local voters talked to NBC contributor Nicole Wallace about why they helped elect Donald Trump.

It comes one week after the television crew visited Erie to shoot the story.

