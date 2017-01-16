Investigators Identify Man Killed in Weekend Shooting

Investigators have released the name of the Erie man who was gunned down in a convenience store parking lot early Sunday morning.

The coroner says the victim is 26-year-old Marcell Flemings. Coroner Lyell Cook has ruled his death a homicide, "The death was due to a gunshot wound to the chest, which I have now ruled as a homicide," said Cook.

Flemings was shot in the parking lot of the Shell at East 6th and Parade around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators obtained the surveillance video, and through good police work and quality surveillance video, Erie Police Chief Don Dacus says detectives were able to quickly identify the shooter.

They say their suspect is 26-year old Merle Page Jr.

Erie Police have issued a warrant for his arrest, "Anybody that should have contact with him is urged to call us, but do not approach him, he's considered armed and dangerous," said Chief Dacus.

Detectives have also charged another man, 25-year old Shawnquel Pennamon, who they say is the getaway driver.

Detectives would also like to talk to a third man, who is seen in surveillance video with Page and Pennamon at the Shell station, shortly before Sunday's homicide.

Investigators say they are attempting to talk with the black male with braids, and a blue coat.

Police have identified Merle Page Jr., in the Chicago Blackhawks jersey as the shooting suspect, and Pennamon, the man in the red plaid shirt, as the vehicle driver.



Police say the deadly shooting was all caught on the surveillance video.

The video shows Page and Flemings getting into a fight near the gas tanks, bystanders broke it up.

But police say that's when you see Page get a gun from the passenger side of a vehicle, and point it at Flemings. That's when Flemings extends his arms out to his sides, and Page fires the gun at him several times, "We know there was a physical fight that took place just prior to (the shooting), but what it was over, or what it was about that ultimately led to the homicide, we don't know without someone telling us," said Chief Dacus.

And that's just the problem investigators are having once again with this murder investigation, witnesses not coming forward with information.

The entire incident is caught on tape, and in the video you see also about a dozen people at the scene at the time the shooting happened.

After the shots are fired, police say the video shows witnesses pick up Flemings' body, put him in a vehicle, then take him to the hospital.

Detectives say the video is playing an important role in their investigation due to the lack of cooperation from possible witnesses, "The video is the most important piece of evidence that we possess. It was crucial, without it we'd probably not be able to develop this arrest warrant," said Chief Dacus. "Because of the video, we can tell where people were at the time of the shooting and what they may have seen, and they did nothing more than hinder the investigation, they wouldn't even acknowledge a shooting took place," Dacus continued.

Erie police found the suspect's vehicle ditched in an alley, detectives are processing it for evidence.

A woman reported it stolen about 30 minutes after the homicide, police are still trying to figure out the relationship she may have with the suspects.

If you have any information on where Page Jr. or Pennamon may be, you're asked to call Erie Police.