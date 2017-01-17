Both Suspects in Weekend Homicide Turn Themselves In to Police

Two men accused of a Sunday morning homicide turned themselves into Erie City Police, Tuesday afternoon. It occurred in the parking lot of the Shell, at East 6th and Parade in Erie, where surveillance footage caught the shooting death of 26-year-old Marcell Flemings, leading to warrants for their arrest.

25-year-old Shawnquel Pennamon was the first to turn himself into police around noon.

"Bishop Brock had contacted us and advised us that he had Shawnquel Pennamon and he wished to turn himself in. He did accompany him to the front counter where he did turn himself in peacefully," said Chief Donald Dacus of Erie City Police.

Shortly after, police received word that 26-year-old Merle Page Jr. wanted to turn himself in, which he did with his family by his side around 3:00 p.m. The surveillance footage confirmed Page as Fleming's shooter.

Chief Dacus said they are pleased the suspects turned themselves in as it protects them and the officers from harm.

"Whenever our officers are on the street looking for them, there is a heightened sense of awareness that they will be confronting an armed and dangerous person," explained Chief Dacus.

Although both men are in custody, the investigation is far from over. They still have forensics to process, and locating the witnesses from the scene.

"If we do not hear from them, we're going to seek them out proactively in attempt to get them down here to see what was going on," he said.

Police are still searching for a motive in this crime. Currently, both men are facing a variety of different charges.

Pennamon is facing four felony charges including hindering and aiding page and destroying evidence.

Page is charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault along with ten charges of recklessly endangering another person.

They have been arraigned and are being held at the Erie County Prison