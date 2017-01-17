Former Erie Police Chief Will Run for Mayor - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Former Erie Police Chief Will Run for Mayor

Steve Franklin Steve Franklin

The field of candidates for Mayor of Erie just keeps growing.

We've learned that former Erie Police Chief Steve Franklin will join the race.

He will become the 7th candidate vying for the Democratic nomination.

He will make his official announcement tomorrow night at McGarrey's Oakwood Cafe.

Franklin served as police chief for 7 and-a-half-years.

He worked in the police department for a total of 33 years.

Franklin says he decided to run because he thinks he can make a difference.

