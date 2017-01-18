GEIDC Selling Assets in Bankruptcy Court - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

GEIDC Selling Assets in Bankruptcy Court

It was not long ago that the Greater Erie Industrial Development Corporation was planning a big inland port project to create jobs. That project failed, and now the organization is in bankruptcy court.

The GEIDC is selling its assets to pay creditors. One parcel of land, approved for sale today, is 63 acres of land at the former International Paper site. The SB3 Business Park was interested in buying the property, but shied away due to environmental concerns. But, an economic development group, still operating in Erie County, is purchasing the land.
   

It will eliminate the environmental issues, and eventually sell the property to SB3.  

"And the point is the economic development company is able to do this redevelopment more easily, and without incurring liability, than a private individual or a private company," said Michael Shiner, Attorney for SB3.

GEIDC creditors did not make a lot with the sale.  The selling  price for the property was $808,000. However, the mortgage owed was $738,000.
 

