Drizzle Continues... Ice Cover Drops to 15% Due to January Thaw, But It will Expand in February

Lots of clouds and some occasional drizzle will linger overnight, although the deeper into the night we go, the drier it will become. Clouds will remain thick and widespread. Lows will fall to 34 degrees near the lakeshore with low 30s inland.



After a mainly cloudy start, gradual clearing will allow for a much brighter Thursday afternoon as temperatures surge to a high of 43 degrees.



Some top rain totals since Monday evening:

* Dunkirk, NY: 1.07"

* Findley Lake, NY: 1.01"

* Cambridge Springs: 0.96"

* Saint Marys: 0.78"

* Mayville, NY: 0.74"

* North East: 0.73"



About 15% of Lake Erie is ice-covered, with the overwhelming majority of that on the western end, near Toledo. There is some ice floating on the water near Cleveland, and very little ice near the Pennsylvania lakeshore right now.



The active breeze has been producing larger waves along the New York lakeshore, and a Small Craft Advisory is in effect until Thursday morning from Ripley to the northeast. - Geoff