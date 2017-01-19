Erie Pair Face Drug Charges in Chautauqua County

A pair of Erie men are facing trouble in Chautauqua County, after police catch them passed out in a car with drugs.

28-year-old Anthony Dzuricky and 27-year-old Zachary Griffin are charged with driving while ability impaired, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police responded to a report Wednesday morning, that two people appeared to be unresponsive in a running vehicle parked on North Erie Street in Mayville.

At the scene, police managed to wake up the pair. That's when they found a quantity of drugs, including “Molly”, and money inside the car.

Dzuricky and Griffin now sit in the Chautauqua County Jail.