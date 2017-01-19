Erie Pair Face Drug Charges in Chautauqua County - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Erie Pair Face Drug Charges in Chautauqua County

Posted: Updated:

A pair of Erie men are facing trouble in Chautauqua County, after police catch them passed out in a car with drugs.

28-year-old Anthony Dzuricky and 27-year-old Zachary Griffin are charged with driving while ability impaired, and possession of a controlled substance.

Police responded to a report Wednesday morning, that two people appeared to be unresponsive in a running vehicle parked on North Erie Street in Mayville.

At the scene, police managed to wake up the pair. That's when they found a quantity of drugs, including “Molly”, and money inside the car.

Dzuricky and Griffin now sit in the Chautauqua County Jail.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com