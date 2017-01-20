Jury Selection Begins for Murder Defendant Teonia Kimbro - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jury Selection Begins for Murder Defendant Teonia Kimbro

Posted: Updated:

One of the two people charged with the murder of a woman inside her east-Erie home is scheduled to go on trial Monday. The case heads to court as her alleged accomplice sits behind bars, serving a life sentence.

Lawyers are scheduled to start picking the jury Monday morning for the murder trial of 20-year old Teonia Kimbro. She's charged in beating and suffocation death of 58-year-old Sherry Lyons. Police say it happened during a robbery at the victim's East 27th street home back in June of 2015.

Kimbro's 26-year old accomplice Marquice Evans already went on trial. That ended with a guilty verdict and a sentence of life, plus 90-years in jail.

Prosecutors say Kimbro stole the victim's debit card, and when she was caught, she encouraged Evans to kill Lyons. During Evans trial, they showed a number of text messages the two had exchanged, those messages revealing the murder plot, according to investigators.

Kimbro is charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and robbery, among several other charges.The prosecution is looking for a first degree murder conviction.

Testimony will start once that jury's been seated.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com