School Performance Raises Awareness of Student's With Disabilities

Students at Saint Luke's School in Erie are learning what challenges some peers may be going through, if dealing with a disability.

They first saw it through the use of puppets on Friday, in a skit called "Kids on the Block."

Some of the puppets represented the blind, wheelchair bound and even taunting due to differences.

There was even a focus on Downs Syndrome, and Epilepsy.

The national program travels to area schools thanks to the Barber National Institute that bought the puppets several years ago.

One of the performers, Gloria Mentch says, "We do puppet skits and activities to let children realize that even though a child or another person may have a

disability, they can do things just like other people. they can be accepted into society they can have jobs they can have fun just like anyone else."

Students were also able to see first hand what it's like, by reading braille books, putting together a toy with mittens on, and smelling food with a blindfold.