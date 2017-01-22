Fire Breaks Out at Wesleyville Auto Collision Business

Firefighters were called to put out flames at a Wesleyville auto collision business Sunday afternoon.
It was first reported around 1:15 p.m. at Bates Collision on Buffalo Road.
The building suffered heavy damage from the fire.
Multiple fire departments were dispatched to assist Wesleyville Hose Company.
Buffalo Road has been closed from Eastern Avenue to Willow Street.
