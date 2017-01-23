Man Dies at Erie Hospital in Shooting Turned Homicide

Erie Police are investigating a homicide after a shooting victim who showed up at a hospital Monday afternoon has died.

The victim is a 24-year-old black man, who died while undergoing emergency treatment at UPMC Hamot, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.

It all started just before 2 p.m. with a report of shots fired near East 21st and Ash.

Police later searched the 500 block of East 22nd Street, which is where they believe the shooting happened.

According to early reports, a blue mini-van was seen leaving the scene and later showed up at the hospital. It has since been towed away as evidence.

Investigators brought in the driver of the mini-van for questioning, but they do not believe the person is a suspect at this time, according to Erie Police Chief Don Dacus.

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday. The family of the victim has been notified.

No other details have been released at this time.

Erie Police ask anyone with information to call 814-870-1120.