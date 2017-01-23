Velocity Network to Reveal First Fiber Optic Internet Areas in Erie Co.

Fiber optic Internet service, for residential customers, is ready to be offered in Erie County.

Velocity Network has been conducting an online survey to determine which areas have the most people interested in fiber optic Internet service. The results have been tabulated and, sometime this week, the company will announce which neighborhoods will be the first to be able to have the service installed inside homes.



Currently, only Erie County has only one broadband provider. offering up to 60 megabits. But, with Velocity Network's fiber optic service, customers can get 150 megabit service for $60 a month.,500 megabit service for $70 a month, or 1,000 megabits, that's one gigabit, for $80 a month.



If an area is not on the list to be first to get the service, neighbors need to show Velocity Net that they are interested.

"An interested person goes to our web site later this week. They can simply type in their address. They will see if they're in any of the areas that are eligible. If not, they can just continue to fill out the survey, and it puts them on the list. So, if we get 10 of their neighbors that are right around them, then we can quickly, as a team, say there's a pocket here, so let's build here," said Matt Wiertel, Director of Sales and Marketing.

Interested persons can log onto the Velocity Network web site at VNetFiber.com.