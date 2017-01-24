Victim Identified in Monday's Fatal Shooting

The coroner has identified the victim of the City of Erie's second homicide of 2017 as Lavell Beason.

The 24-year-old man, who died while undergoing emergency treatment at UPMC Hamot, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest, according to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook Tuesday afternoon.

It all started just before 2 p.m. Monday with a report of shots fired near East 21st and Ash.

Police later searched the 500 block of East 22nd Street, which is where they believe the shooting happened.

Investigators say Beason got into a fight with a group of men in that area. When the Beason got into the passenger seat of a van, shots rang out.

The blue mini-van that was used to bring the victim to the hospital was impounded as evidence.

Four family members were with the victim at the time of the shooting, but they are not cooperating with the investigation, according to Erie Police Chief Don Dacus.

No arrests have been made as of early Tuesday afternoon.