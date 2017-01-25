Edinboro Water Authority Secures $7M Loan for Treatment Plant - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Edinboro Water Authority Secures $7M Loan for Treatment Plant

The Edinboro Water Authority has secured a $7 million loan through the state to construct a 1.5 million gallon per day treatment plant.

It will be used to replace the existing .5 million gallon finished water storage tank with a new 2 million gallon tank and improve other water pumps and water lines and meters.

The project will also allow the authority to move its water plant out of the flood area, increase the availability of water, and improve the system's pressure, which will reduce interruptions and help in the event of fires.

The loan is made available through PENNVEST, which distribute low-interest loans for the design, engineering, and construction of publicly and privately-owned drinking water distribution and treatment facilities, storm water conveyance, and wastewater treatment and collection systems.

