Local Superintendents Say Erie is Not the Only District With Financial Problems

Four school superintendents are saying that Erie is not the only district that is facing financial problems.

Superintendents from Corry, Girard, and Iroquois, in Erie County, and Conneaut in Crawford County, talked today about the need for increased education funding in the state budget. They say districts are struggling with two major issues..teacher pensions, and contributions that districts are forced to make to cyber charter schools. They say if those issues are not addressed by state lawmakers this year, other local school districts could be in crisis within five years.

"What we're asking is for the state to really look at some different ways we can fund public education and be more efficient so it's not such a burden on particular residents. But, also remember we're talking about our children, so we need to do this right," said Donna Miller, Superintendent, Girard School District.

Superintendents are now working on their district's budgets for the next school year, without knowing how much funding they will get from Harrisburg.