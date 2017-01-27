Snow Intensifies as Temperatures Fall... Lake Effect Snow to Continue Through Much of Weekend

Lake-effect snow will continue to impact the area overnight and through much of the weekend. Tonight into early Saturday morning, we expect about 1" to 3" of new snow near the lakeshore, with 2" to 4" of overnight snow for the snowbelt. Lows will fall to 28 degrees in Erie with colder air inland. The snowband will generally move north on Saturday as the winds temporarily shift, but the lakeshore can still expect 1" to 3" of new snow during the day on Saturday. Highs will struggle to 32 degrees.



Snow will increase once again across the entire area on Saturday night and early Sunday morning as the winds direct snow deeper into northwest Pennsylvania.

Through Monday, 4" to 8" of snow is expected near the lakeshore, as well as in Meadville and Warren. 8" to 16" of snow is possible across the higher elevations of the snowbelt.

A Lake Effect Snow Warning continues through the weekend for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties of New York.



A Lake Effect Snow Advisory continues for Warren County.



Now only about 2% of Lake Erie is covered in ice right now. Water temperatures have risen to 36 degrees, which will continue to fuel the lake-effect snow. The blustery breeze will produce 4' to 6' waves on Lake Erie, and Small Craft Advisories will continue on Lake Erie.



So far, here are a few of the area's top reports:

* Little Valley, NY: 6.0"

* Humphrey, NY: 5.3"

* Marienville: 5.0"

* Corry: 5.0"

* Cassadaga, NY: 5.0"

* Cattaraugus, NY: 5.0"

* Tionesta: 4.5"



... and the top wind gusts for Thursday & Friday:

* Dunkirk, NY Lighthouse: 45 mph

* Presque Isle: 43 mph

* Erie: 35 mph

* Dunkirk, NY Airport: 35 mph

* Bradford: 32 mph

* Meadville: 30 mph

* Ashtabula, OH: 30 mph

* Jamestown, NY: 30 mph



Be safe, this weekend, folks! - Geoff Cornish