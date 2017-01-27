Friday Night Feature: "The Lion King" Sells Out in Erie

This week's Friday Night Feature focused on the dedication and success of the Erie Playhouse Youth Theatre's production of "The Lion King."

Director, Kate Neubert-Lechner told Erie News Now, once the rights to the production were released to community theatres, she immediately knew this was a show she had to bring to Erie.

Getting the kids to play animals on stage without actually acting like animals was the biggest challenge. To help the actors develop their characters, they studied African wildlife as part of their rehearsal time.

Now, after all the hard work and rehearsal, the kids are ready for an audience! The entire run of the show is already sold-out, so the only way to get a ticket now is to be added to a waiting list at the box office and hope someone doesn't show up.

To learn more about the Erie Youth Threatre, you can follow them on Facebook, or check out their website for even more information.