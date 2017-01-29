Brad Ford Running for Erie City Council

Brad Ford announced his candidacy for Erie City Council as a democrat Saturday at the Brewerie at Union Station.

This will be the 44-year-old software project manager's first time seeking office.

Ford said he is known for helping with the development of performing arts venues and galleries in Erie.

He said he is running to promote the city and make it more attractive for businesses and families.

"No one says come to Erie, open your shop," Ford said. "Come to Erie, and why Erie? That's one of the most important things. We need to solve that. We need to use the Internet, we need to use promotions and spend money and time to promote Erie."

Ford is running for one of four open spots on city council. Adrian Ewing has already announced his intentions to seek one of those seats as a democrat.