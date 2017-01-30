Harborcreek Donating Land for New State Police Headquarters

Troop E , of the Pennsylvania State Police, needs a new home because its headquarters building in Lawrence Park is too small. Harborcreek Township is donating a big piece of land to the State Police hoping the new headquarters will be built there.

The land is located directly beside the Harborcreek Municipal Building on Route 20. Markers have already been set in the ground indicating where some preliminary survey work has been done. There's plenty of space at the location, something that cannot be found at the current headquarters in Lawrence Park.

"We've outgrown the footprint here in the building," says Capt. James Basinger, Troop E Commander. "This building was built in the late 1950s. It's hard to fit technology in here and move the wires and all that kind of stuff. It's an older building. Just parking for our employees, we don't have a lot of parking."



The Lawrence Park building is the headquarters for State Police operations in Erie, Crawford, Warren, and Venango counties, and serves as a barracks for State Police patrols in Erie County. Harborcreek does not have its own police department, and Township Supervisor Dean Pepicello says having all those State Police activities, based in Harborcreek, would be a wonderful thing.



"Certainly for Harborcreek Township residents, for us to get the preeminent law enforcement agency in the state to build in the middle of our township, it's a huge win for us from a public safety standpoint," he said.

Basinger says additional studies must be conducted before the state officially acquires the land.

