Fire Breaks Out at Humes in Waterford

Update 8:54 a.m.:Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge and Ram have released this statement on Facebook in regards to the fire, "We at Humes are grateful for the support of the community and our customers. The fire last night resulted in minor shop damage. In the meantime, we appreciate your patience while we wait for power to be restored."

Employees tell Erie News Now they will be notifying customers of the business's status throughout the day. As of now, the Humes is closed.

Part of a Waterford car dealership went up in flames late Monday night.

It happened just after 11p.m. at Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge and RAM, 1010 Rt. 19, Waterford.

Nearly a dozen fire departments from Erie County -- as far away as Bloomfield and Cranesville -- were called in to assist. Stancliff Hose Co. Fire Chief Chris Young tell Erie News Now it was a vehicle inside was likely the cause, but that's still under investigation.

Crews attacked the fire from the top and rear of the building for nearly 90 minutes before things were under control. Heavy smoke damage spread throughout the shop and into the showroom.

Oil and other objects inside helped fuel the fire, according to Young.

"A lot of auto body parts above where the fire originated, so you've got bumpers... plastic bumpers, and stuff like that," he said.

No one was believed to be inside at the time of fire, and no injuries were reported.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for updates at they become available.

#BREAKING: Fire breaks out at Humes Cars in Waterford. pic.twitter.com/n6QEQ8Xvf5 — Matt Knoedler (@ENNMattKnoedler) January 31, 2017