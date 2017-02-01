Company Acquires Erie Sports Store's Team Division

Some changes are coming to the Erie Sports Store.

BSN Sports announced Wednesday it has acquired the store's team division, which sells apparel and equipment to teams across the region.

The company, which is based in Dallas, markets, manufacturers and distributes sports goods apparel and equipment. It works with more than 100,000 institutional and team sports customers at colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the the country.

The Weber family will continue to manage the Erie Sports Store. They say to expect business as usual.

It has been serving the Erie community since 1951.