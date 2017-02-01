Police Looking for Green Suckers After Student Overdoses

LATEST: Tests 'Inconclusive' For Any Controlled Substance in Green Lollipops

Erie police are urging parents to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous drug, after a high school student overdosed on a lollipop.

Police say the green suckers are laced with some sort of controlled substance.

According to the Erie Police Chief Don Dacus, an officer came into contact with a female juvenile student from the Erie School District who was in possession of the green suckers.

Around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, police found out that another student overdosed on one of the lollipops.

Chief Dacus would not say at which school this happened.

A total of 15 suckers were recovered but police believe as many as 60 were handed out.

The recovered lollipops are being sent to a lab to be tested. In the meantime, police are urging parents to be on the lookout.



"I'm not going to speculate until we got the testing back, but we've asked the PA State Police to expedite the testing of the lollipops to so we can determine what's in them,” said Chief Dacus. “We do believe that this is some type of controlled substance within the lollipops that resulted in what appears to be an overdose with the juvenile student."

if you come in contact with the suckers, you're urged to contact the Erie Police Department Vice Unit

at 814-870-1199.

