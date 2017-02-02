Cold Air Builds In... We Won't Climb to Freezing Until Sunday. Lake Effect Snow Continues in W. NY

Overnight, some occasional and light lake-effect snow showers will occur. Most of us can expect less than an additional inch of snow, tonight and through Friday. However, to the east, a few locations from Corry to Columbus, PA to Bear Lake, and north into Chautauqua County could receive 1" to 3", with 3" to 6" possible in the highest elevations of the Chautauqua Ridge. Overnight lows in Erie will fall to 18 degrees under a mostly cloudy sky, although it will be colder inland. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a few light snow showers, and highs near 22 degrees.

Water temperatures remain around 34 degrees on Lake Erie, and now only 2% of Lake Erie is ice-covered. This is helping to fuel the weak lake-effect snow showers. A blustery breeze from the west will continue to produce 3' to 6' waves, continuing the Small Craft Advisories.



Top snow reports since Tuesday morning, from the Alberta Clipper and more recent lake-effect snow:

* Cambridge Springs: 12.2"

* Springboro: 11.6"

* Cherrytree Township: 11.5"

* Conneaut Lake: 11.1"

* Linesville: 11.0"

* Millcreek Township: 10.9"



Stay warm! We won't climb back up above 30 degrees until Sunday. - Geoff Cornish