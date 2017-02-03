Missing Man Mystery Continues in North East

A mystery continues in North East. A man has been missing for over a month, and police are continuing to wonder if he died in a December house fire, and is buried beneath the rubble. Everything that's been done to locate 60-year old Timothy Green has come up empty.

The debris from that house fire on December 30 still stands. An insurance company is holding up the process of hauling it away. Police are impatiently waiting to slowly search the rubble as it is removed from the scene, in the case that Green's body is still there.



After the fire was extinguished in December, investigators used an excavator to try to find any signs of a body. Nothing was found. Meanwhile Green, who was a frequent visitor to local stores and taverns, never was seen after the fire. So, North East police later called in a cadaver dog, who did show interest in one section of the rubble, but nothing was found.



Police then brought in well-known Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Dennis Dirkmaat, from Mercyhurst University, to conduct a search. Dirkmaat told officers that he thinks there's no body under the rubble, but cannot say for sure until the debris is allowed to be removed.



Green is off the grid, but no one has given up hope that he is still alive.

"We need information. We're happy to work with the public to locate him. That's the first and foremost concern of ours to to make sure he is safe and sound, that his well being is being taken care of. Secondly, we want to bring this fire investigation to a conclusion," says North East Police Chief Mike Sliker.

When that rubble is finally removed, police will have the cadaver dogs there, again, to bring to an end all the speculation that a body is underneath. If something is not found, the mystery of Timothy Green will continue.



