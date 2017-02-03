Snow Showers Dwindle, But Cold Air Holds Tough... Lake Ice Grows as Weekend Begins

Overnight, snow showers and flurries will continue to push east, but additional accumulations will be minor, and generally under an inch. They will diminish as the weekend begins.



It will remain cold, with temperatures falling to 16 degrees in Erie, with some single-digits possible far to the east and southeast. The sky will remain mostly cloudy, especially near the lakeshore.



Saturday will be another cold day. A leftover snow flurry or two may occur in the morning. We'll remain mostly cloudy for the bulk of the day, and highs will struggle to 28 degrees.



The recent cold weather is causing ice to grow on Lake Erie once again. As of Friday night, 8% of Lake Erie was ice-covered, but water temperatures off of the northwest Pennsylvania coastline remained around 34 degrees. The active breeze continues to produce waves to near 4', helping ice dunes to grow a bit larger.



Our updated list of snowfall reports from Tuesday's Alberta Clipper through the late-week lake-effect snow is becoming more impressive. Over the past four days, here are the top reports of new snow from northwest Pennsylvania (not counting last weekend or Monday's lake-effect action):

* Cambridge Springs: 16.1"

* Harborcreek (inland side, near I-90): 14.0"

* Conneaut Lake: 13.1"

* Wattsburg: 12.5"

* Springboro: 12.1"

* Cherrytree Township: 11.8"



Enjoy your weekend, and stay warm. - Geoff