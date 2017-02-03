Snow Showers Dwindle, But Cold Air Holds Tough... Lake Ice Grows - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Snow Showers Dwindle, But Cold Air Holds Tough... Lake Ice Grows as Weekend Begins

Posted: Updated:

Overnight, snow showers and flurries will continue to push east, but additional accumulations will be minor, and generally under an inch. They will diminish as the weekend begins. 

It will remain cold, with temperatures falling to 16 degrees in Erie, with some single-digits possible far to the east and southeast. The sky will remain mostly cloudy, especially near the lakeshore. 

Saturday will be another cold day. A leftover snow flurry or two may occur in the morning. We'll remain mostly cloudy for the bulk of the day, and highs will struggle to 28 degrees.


The recent cold weather is causing ice to grow on Lake Erie once again. As of Friday night, 8% of Lake Erie was ice-covered, but water temperatures off of the northwest Pennsylvania coastline remained around 34 degrees. The active breeze continues to produce waves to near 4', helping ice dunes to grow a bit larger.

Our updated list of snowfall reports from Tuesday's Alberta Clipper through the late-week lake-effect snow is becoming more impressive. Over the past four days, here are the top reports of new snow from northwest Pennsylvania (not counting last weekend or Monday's lake-effect action):
* Cambridge Springs: 16.1"
* Harborcreek (inland side, near I-90): 14.0"
* Conneaut Lake: 13.1"
* Wattsburg: 12.5"
* Springboro: 12.1"
* Cherrytree Township: 11.8"

Enjoy your weekend, and stay warm. - Geoff

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com