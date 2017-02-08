Flooding Closes Several Roads in Northwestern Pennsylvania

PennDOT has closed the following roads in northwestern Pennsylvania due to flooding:

Crawford County

Route 1041 (Sparta Street/Fish Flats Road) from Garland Street in Centerville Borough to White Road in Rome Township.

Mercer County

Route 4019 (Methodist Road) from Baker Road to Beatty School Road in Sugar Grove Township.

The roads will reopen to traffic when the water recedes.

Motorists are asked to stay alert and not drive through high water.